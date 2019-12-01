Florida QB Feleipe Franks says he'll enter the NFL draft or transfer

Feleipe Franks threw 38 touchdowns in his Florida career. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The Florida career of quarterback Feleipe Franks is over. Franks said Sunday that he would either enter the 2020 NFL draft or graduate transfer to another school.

“It has been my dream to play at the University of Florida. To play for a top program and contribute to winning games. I have been so fortunate to meet as many amazing people as I have while being here. Coaches, players and fans as well. My heart will always be a part of the Gator family. Coach Mullen and Coach Johnson have meant so much to me and I want to thank both of them for putting their trust in me. I also want to thank Mr. Jeremy Foley and Mr. Scott [Stricklin] as well, as everybody inside the football facility has always had my back o matter what. My heart is heavy ... There will be a lot that is missed. I plan on exploring my options of entering the NFL draft or playing my final year elsewhere. Thank you everybody for believing in me, especially all my teammates I’ve played with here.”

Franks opened the season as Florida’s starter but suffered a season-ending broken leg against Kentucky. Kyle Trask took over as Florida’s QB after Franks’ injury and has played well in his absence, paving the way for Franks to transfer.

Franks was 54-of-71 passing for 698 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions before his injury this season. A year ago he was 188-of-322 passing for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns and six interceptions as Florida went 10-3 and beat Michigan in the Peach Bowl. He threw 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his Florida career.

Trask, meanwhile, is 213-of-315 passing for 2,636 yards and 24 touchdowns and six interceptions since taking over for Franks this season. The Gators (10-2, 6-2 SEC) have gone 7-2 in the games he started after going 3-0 in the games that Franks started. They’re well-positioned to snag a New Year’s Six bowl berth next week.

If Franks enters the NFL draft he would likely be a third-day pick. He made significant strides under the tutelage of Coach Dan Mullen with the Gators and could be seen as a developmental prospect by NFL teams.

He’s also an intriguing option for a team looking for a graduate transfer quarterback if he decides to play college football for another season. Franks would fit well in a system that asks quarterbacks to run in addition to throwing the football. He rushed for 350 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

