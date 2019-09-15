Florida QB Feleipe Franks carted off with nasty-looking leg injury

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks left Saturday's game with an injury. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a serious-looking injury in the third quarter against Kentucky.

Down 21-10 and facing a fourth-and-1 from the Kentucky 38-yard line, UF head coach Dan Mullen dialed up a play-action pass. With nobody open, Franks took off and tried to run for a first down, only for the Kentucky defense to collapse on him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As he approached a sea of bodies near the line of scrimmage, Franks was dragged down awkwardly from behind and his right leg got caught underneath.

(via ESPN)

Franks, in his third year as UF’s starter, was in immediate discomfort and had to be carted off the field. With Franks out, Florida turned to backup Kyle Trask. Franks beat out Trask for the starting job two seasons in a row.

Before the injury, Franks was 12-of-17 for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

More from Yahoo Sports: