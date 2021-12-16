Florida QB enters transfer portal

The Florida Gators’ starting quarterback to open the 2021 college football season, Emory Jones, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jones still plans to play in Florida’s bowl game this year.

Jones is the latest Florida Gator to join the transfer portal. The Gators have several players in the transfer portal. Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen after the 2021 college football season and hired former Louisiana coach Billy Napier.

Mullen helped develop Emory Jones. Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones is the latest 2021 SEC starting quarterback to enter the transfer portal. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Emory Jones is a threat on the ground and as a passer. Jones battled with Anthony Richardson to be Florida’s starting quarterback this past season. Richardson got a couple of starts, notably one against Georgia, but Jones started the majority of games.

Emory Jones finished the regular season with 2,593 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns. Jones had 13 costly interceptions, but added 697 rushing yards.

Jones will suit up for what may be his last game as a Florida Gator against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

BREAKING: Florida Gators QB Emory Jones is entering the transfer portal, per @yahoosports. pic.twitter.com/svf3r2j9Rm — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 16, 2021

List

Ranking SEC football recruiting classes after first day of early signing period