Florida QB Emory Jones to enter transfer portal after Gasparilla Bowl

Florida quarterback Emory Jones is looking to transfer. But he won't leave the team until after the Gasparilla Bowl.

Jones told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel that he is going to play in the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl between the Gators and UCF. He'll then enter the transfer portal and look for a new school.

NEW: Florida redshirt junior QB Emory Jones plans to enter the transfer portal in the upcoming days, he tells @yahoosports. @eXjones6 has two years of eligibility remaining. Jones started 11 games for the Gators this year, completed 67.7% of his passes and threw 19 TDs. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2021

Jones plans to play in Florida’s bowl game vs UCF on the 23rd. He’s willing to go anywhere in the country and is looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2021

Jones has played in all 12 games for Florida in 2021 after serving as the primary backup to Kyle Trask in 2020. He’s 209-of-309 passing for 2,562 yards and 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for a team-high 696 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones' decision to play in the bowl game is unusual. Players across college football have announced their transfer or NFL draft intentions after the regular season and are not playing in their teams' bowl games.

Florida’s offense took a significant step back in 2021 with Trask, star tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney all off to the NFL. Florida averaged 6.7 yards per play in 2021 after averaging 7.3 yards per play a season ago.

Story continues

A big point of contention for Florida fans in 2021 was also former coach Dan Mullen’s usage of the quarterbacks. Fans clamored for Anthony Richardson to get more playing time after he played well in limited playing time early in the season. But Richardson then dealt with a hamstring injury and struggled at the end of the first half of the Gators’ blowout loss to Georgia.

Richardson started and was 12-of-20 passing for 82 yards and two interceptions. Those two picks turned into 14 points inside the final two minutes of the first half for the Bulldogs — one was returned 50 yards for a TD by Nakobe Dean.

Jones took over as Florida's primary quarterback the rest of the season as the Gators lost to South Carolina and Missouri over the final four games of the season. Mullen was fired after that Missouri loss and Billy Napier was hired from Louisiana at the end of the season.

Richardson had been rumored to be considering a transfer during the 2021 season but said at the end of the year that he'd be staying with the team. With Jones departing, Richardson could be the favorite to open the season as the starting quarterback unless Florida adds a quarterback through the transfer portal.