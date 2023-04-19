Florida QB earns fifth star in latest On3 Industry Ranking update

Florida quarterback commit DJ Lagway is widely regarded as one of the top recruits in the class of 2024, but now he’s gained five-star status on the On3 industry ranking after a recent update to the On300 rankings.

The On3 industry ranking uses a weighted algorithm to determine its composite score, using all four major recruiting services. 247Sports and On3 each have a 35% share of the equation, Rivals.com makes up 20 percent and ESPN contributes the final 10%.

He is ranked No. 23 overall on the On3 industry ranking and No. 3 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024.

ESPN is the highest on Lagway, ranking him at No. 14 overall and No. 2 among quarterbacks in the class. The updated On300 now has Lagway at No. 20 overall and No. 3 among 2024 signal callers. 247Sports isn’t quite as high on him at No. 42 nationally and No. 6 positionally. Rivals.com is in a similar spot, placing him at No. 45 overall and as the top dual-threat quarterback in the class (Rivals differentiates between dual-threat and pro style).

Lagway has been a vocal leader of his recruiting class and is looking to bring the top talent in the country to the Swamp. Florida is currently fourth in On3’s 2024 team recruiting rankings.

