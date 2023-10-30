Florida QB commit ‘dominant’ as senior year winds down

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway is the crown jewel of Florida’s top-three-ranked 2024 recruiting class, and the future Gator is having himself one heck of a senior season.

Through nine games, Lagway has completed 190 of 244 pass attempts (77.9%) for 3,218 yards and 45 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. There is just one game left in the regular season, then it’s time for the playoffs.

Lagway’s most recent performance came in Willis High’s first truly competitive game of the season. The offense is averaging nearly 57 points per game while the defense usually keeps opponents under the 20-point threshold.

The Woodlands tested Lagway and Co., but the Wildcats kept their perfect season alive and won, 60-52. Naturally, Lagway was the hero, finding a receiver on 29 of his 35 pass attempts for 383 yards and four touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also carved up the defense for 220 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.

The Athletic’s Grace Raynor called it “the most dominant quarterback performance we’ve seen all season.”

I guess you don’t need to step into a throw when you’re DJ Lagway. Just jump in the air to throw a 50 yard rope. Who cares? pic.twitter.com/2FJ7ILiskL — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) October 28, 2023

Lagway certainly has Gators fans excited about the future. His ability to throw a deep ball and take off should give Florida an Anthony Richardon-like threat under center once again.

“It’s hard to argue against (Julian) Sayin as the nation’s top quarterback, but don’t sleep on Lagway as one of the most elite prospects in this class,” Raynor wrote. “Florida has to be chomping at the bit to get him on campus.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire