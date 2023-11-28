Florida QB commit DJ Lagway wraps up high school career

The next football game DJ Lagway plays will be in an Orange and Blue Jersey.

The five-star Florida quarterback commit played his last high school game on Friday. The Willis Wildkats fell to the DeSoto Eagles, 65-31, in a more competitive game than the score indicates.

Lagway threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-42 passing. He also added 112 yards and another score on the ground. He wraps up his senior year with 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Lagway ran for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns on 99 carries in 2023.

For his career, Lagway totaled 8,392 passing yards and 100 touchdowns on 569-of-874 passing (65.1%); he ran for 2,196 yards and 29 touchdowns on 293 carries.

There’s no doubt that Lagway is one of the most exciting quarterback prospects to come out of Texas — and that covers a lot of ground. Much of Gator Nation is counting on his arrival to turn things around, and Lagway is eager to answer the call.

Now that his legacy at Willis is written, it’s time to write one at Florida.

Lagway is a five-star recruit everywhere but Rivals.com. He’s ranked No. 15 overall nationally on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services. Lagway is also ranked the third-best quarterback and fourth-best player out of Texas in the class of 2024.

