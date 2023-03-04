Florida QB Anthony Richardson stuns NFL combine with 4.43 40-yard dash, record-setting jumps

Already earning attention with his measurements, Anthony Richardson made a big statement with his NFL scouting combine performance Saturday. The former University of Florida quarterback ranked first in his position in just about every category, according to NFL Research. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, no other quarterback at Lucas Oil Stadium was taller or heavier than him.

Then, he proceeded to lead the field in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump. Blazing an unofficial 4.44 time, his run was later adjusted to an impressive and official 4.43. He didn't even need a second attempt. On the broadcast, Richardson was compared to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has a similar stature (6-4, 237 pounds) and ran a 4.75.

His vertical jump also led at 40.5 inches and broke the record for any quarterback at the combine since at least 2003.

Anthony Richardson just set the QB record for vertical jump with a 40.5" jump.



He's 244 pounds. Wild.



📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Finally, his 10-foot-9-inch broad jump also set the top mark. Richardson's 10-yard split, 1.53 seconds, was the only mark he didn't lead, ranking third among QBs.

He spent three seasons (one redshirt) with the Gators in his hometown of Gainesville.

He started all 12 games for a 6-6 Florida team in 2022. The 21-year-old was 176-of-327 passing for 2,549 yards this past season, throwing for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

Richardson's collegiate showing led to mixed projections and he clearly took the extra time to prepare for his opportunity to answer.

He reportedly impressed the Carolina Panthers in a meeting. Currently holding the ninth pick in the NFL Draft, the Panthers are among teams that could trade up aggressively for a long-term quarterback. Richardson might not come easy however, as he is already moving up in betting projections as a potential No. 1 pick.