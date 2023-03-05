Florida QB Anthony Richardson showed off elite athleticism

Though it was expected by just about everyone, potential Indianapolis Colts draft target and former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on a show at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

As the quarterbacks took the field Saturday afternoon, Richardson was the star of the show. He tested incredibly well, putting his elite athleticism on display for the world to see.

Measuring in at a stout 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson is built like a Greek god. Yet, he crushed the 40-yard dash, posting an incredible 4.43 official time.

Then, Richardson made history by showing off a historical vertical jump of 40.5 inches. It set the new combine record for the quarterback position.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5" vertical

It wasn’t just the running and jumping that caught the eyes of everyone, but Richardson showed off some incredible touch and arc on his deep ball. Of course, the throws should be taken with a grain of salt considering there are no defenders.

Still, the throws looked were about as perfect as could be.

All of this led to an elite RAS of 10.00, which makes him arguably the most athletic quarterback in combine history.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The testing and athleticism were never questions for Richardson. In fact, these traits are what give teams hope that Richardson can have a solid floor while he develops other aspects of his passing game.

However, the elite athleticism is why teams want to capture the upside. Seeing what Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are able to do, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts felt as though he’s the key to competing with them.

New head coach Shane Steichen has had a lot of success with different types of quarterbacks, and there should be optimism that he would be able to get the most out of Richardson, especially with the confirmation that he’s an athletic freak.

