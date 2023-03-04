Florida QB Anthony Richardson says he wants to be ‘a legend’ like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady

Ever since Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018, come draft season we hear analysts compare players to him.

“Is ___ the next Patrick Mahomes?”

He’s not the only quarterback with which this phenomenon occurs either. Tom Brady had heard for years about how quarterbacks were the next version of him, but really, the comparisons never came to fruition.

One of the top quarterbacks in this draft class is hoping all of that changes. Speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Florida QB Anthony Richardson was asked if he’d participate in drills and throw at the combine.

“Yes,” Richardson said, emphatically. “I train for everything so I’m trying to showcase what I’m able to do.”

He envisions himself as the next great quarterback to enter the NFL and he wants to be considered in the same regard as Mahomes and Brady — a legend.

“I see myself, you know, I want to be a legend,” Richardson said. “I want to be like Patrick Mahomes. I want to be like Tom Brady. I want to be one of the greats. I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard and get to that point. And so, to answer that question, I feel like I’m going to be one of the greats in the next few years.”

Some might question Richardson’s success at the college level heading into the draft. He never won an SEC championship, a national championship or the Heisman trophy, but neither did Mahomes or Brady. He believes what makes him the best quarterback in this draft class and the next great NFL quarterback has to do with his willingness and drive to be great on and off the football field.

“Everything I’m able to do on the field,” Richardson said. “Everything I’m willing to do on the field. I’m willing to put my body on the line. I am willing to grow in the meeting rooms, in the locker room, as a leader. I’m just willing to do everything in my power to be the best version of myself that I can be for the organization I go to.”

