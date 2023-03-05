Florida QB Anthony Richardson has record day at 2023 NFL combine

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson knew the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine would be an excellent opportunity for his draft prospects.

Richardson measured in at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds this week at the combine. And, according to multiple sources, Richardson crushed the interview process, with some saying he was the most impressive quarterback interview in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, it was Richardson’s turn to wow all 32 NFL teams on the field during drills. That’s exactly what he did, posting one of the more memorable performances in recent history.

Under almost any metric you use, Richardson posted either perfect or nearly perfect athletic scores. Here are Richardson’s testing results from Saturday, with his rankings since 2003.

40 time: 4.4 seconds [2nd]

Broad jump: 10’9″ [1st]

Vertical jump: 40.5″ [1st]

The most comparable quarterback whose combine performance compares to Richardson’s is former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Here’s this from Next Gen Stats.

Anthony Richardson shattered quarterback records at the #NFLCombine, earning a maximum athleticism score of 99 (pending official numbers). QB Combine Ranks (since 2003): 🔸 40-Yard Dash: 4.44 (2nd)

🔸 Broad Jump: 10'9" (1st)

🔸 Vertical Jump: 40.5" (1st) Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/fywNpmnZF6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

Watch Richardson run his 40:

Kent Platte, who is the creator of the Relative Athletic Score, gave Richardson a perfect score.

No one knows what happens with Richardson’s NFL career, but Saturday’s performance only boosted his draft stock.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire