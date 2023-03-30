Florida QB Anthony Richardson hits ceiling with throw during pro day

During his pro day last week, University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis unloaded his cannon—nailing the ceiling of the Joe Craft Football Training Facility with a deep throw. Well, now he has some company up there.

On Thursday, Anthony Richardson went sky-high as well . . . or at least as high as the University of Florida Indoor Practice Facility allowed him to.

Anthony Richardson's gonna need a higher ceiling. 😂 @GVOaant 📱: NFL Pro Days Live on NFL+ https://t.co/btRyV5Q4Ok pic.twitter.com/7xh0WZOFFC — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2023

Ironically enough, Richardson is lauded for having the highest ceiling amongst all players—let alone quarterbacks—in the 2023 NFL draft. His bulking 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, unearthly athleticism and rocket arm (obviously), may be a package the Carolina Panthers are looking to invest in with the No. 1 overall pick come April 27.

And funnily enough, Richardson would admit after his performance that he was trying to at least match what Levis did last Friday.

“I’d seen Will Levis do it,” he said. “Thought I’d see if I could put a hole through it.”

Related

Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. on Anthony Richardson: This is an investment Panthers met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson ahead of pro day Panthers HC Frank Reich: Anthony Richardson has plays, throws that scream 'top pick'

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire