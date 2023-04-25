Florida QB Anthony Richardson does not lack confidence: ‘As a player, I’m not human’

With just two days to the 2023 NFL draft, it isn’t clear where former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will land in the first round. Some projections have him as high as No. 2 overall as the second quarterback off the board. Others have put Richardson fourth among the top quarterback prospects and somewhere in the middle of the round.

But if you ask Richardson, he is not of this Earth when it comes to his play. Richardson says he’s not human, he’s an alien when he’s in the game.

Richardson burst on the scene last season thanks to his ridiculous athleticism and highlight reel plays. But overall, there are definitely concerns with his game and how it will translate to the next level. Not to mention, Richardson’s Gators went 6-7 last season and when he was bad, the team went bad with him.

Nevertheless, we appreciate Richardson’s confidence and hope he can become more consistent in the NFL with the right coaching and scheme.

.@GVOaant is ready to bring his out of this world talent to the NFL. 👽 (via @CameronWolfe) 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft starts Thursday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2023

