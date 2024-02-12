Florida pushing to flip this FSU offensive line commit

Florida’s recruiting staff lost the race for blue-chip offensive lineman Solomon Thomas last month, when he committed to Florida State, but the Gators aren’t giving up just yet.

Thomas visited Florida in January, according to Swamp247, and are one of the few teams that are still pushing hard for him after the commitment.

“I would say most schools are still trying to push for me,” Thomas said to Swamp247. “But when you committed, it shows me who truly still wants me. I would say that is LSU, Miami, and UF.”

The expectation is for Thomas to make more visits throughout the spring and a few official visits later on in the year. Florida should get him on campus at least one more time, but no dates are in place right now.

Thomas is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by ESPN at No. 20 overall. He’s a top-50 overall recruit everywhere but On3, but the 247Sports composite, which considers all four services, puts him at No. 18 nationally and No. 1 among interior offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire