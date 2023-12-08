Florida in pursuit of JUCO OT, official visit scheduled

Florida is looking to add as much offensive line depth as possible this offseason, and Billy Napier’s staff proved it is willing to go the JUCO route when they offered Saddleback College (Pasadena, California) tackle Maurice Rodrigues.

The Orange and Blue officially offered Rodrigues on Tuesday, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. Offensive line assistant Darnell Stapleton flew out to see Rodrigues in action, and he checked enough boxes to get the offer.

Florida will get him on campus for an official visit at the perfect time, too. Rodrigues says he’ll be in town for the weekend of Dec. 15, which has him departing Gainesville just three days before the early signing period opens up.

Right now, Texas Tech seems to be the only Power Five program seriously interested in Rodrigues. The Red Raiders offered in late November and hosted him recently for an official visit.

Florida is already bringing in four linemen in the upcoming cycle: four-star tackle Fletcher Westphal, three-star tackle Marcus Mascoll, three-star tackle Mike Williams and three-star interior offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire