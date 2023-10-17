Florida projected to receive invite to this bowl game by CBS Sports

The Florida Gators are entering the bye week after an upset win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

The Orange and Blue started its second win streak of the season in last-minute fashion, with a go-ahead touchdown scored by senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Florida is on pace to keep its winning record and participate in the 2023 college football post-season.

CBS Sports bowl game expert Jerry Palm absorbs countless hours of football every week and makes his projections for what teams will face each other in the selected bowl games.

Palm lined the Gators up for the Gasparilla Bowl a few times this year, but this week, he shook things up and is now projecting UF to play the Duke Blue Devils in the (hopefully non-pun intended) Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Blue Devils would technically carry a home-state “advantage,” minimizing a road trip from Durham to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played on Dec. 27.

ESPN experts had a similar projection, sports writer Mark Schlabach matched the Gators with the Clemson Tigers in the same bowl game.

The Florida Gators enter a bye week while celebrating its road win over South Carolina and now prepare for the heavyweight bout with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

