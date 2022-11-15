Florida projected to play Big Ten team in bowl game, per Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated’s latest bowl projections have the Florida Gators playing in a January bowl game. Post Week 11, the Gators are projected to take on the Purdue Boilermaker in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Formerly known as the Outback Bowl, the Reliaquest Bowl is scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, with kickoff set for noon EST.

Purdue is coming off a 31-24 upset win on the road against Illinois. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and gave Purdue control of its own destiny in the division. If they win their remaining games against Northwestern (Home) and Indiana (Away), they will be in the division and play in their first-ever Big Ten championship game. They have not won a Big Ten conference championship since 2000.

Florida defeated South Carolina on Saturday to bring their record to 6-4, clinching bowl eligibility. The Gators could finish the season 8-4, but they would have to do so on the road. Their final two games are against Vanderbilt and Florida State, two teams that have shown significant improvement from last season.

First up, Vanderbilt. Their matchup with the Commodores will be their final SEC game of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. EST and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire