Florida a projected 3-seed in Tallahasee Regional, per D1Baseball

Things have not gone well for Florida baseball this season, and D1Baseball’s latest field of 64 projections have the Gators as the No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.

That’s right, not only does D1Baseball have Florida out of the regional hosting pool, but it also has the Gators matched up with in-state rival Florida State. The Seminoles have already swept the season series against UF, including a pair of run-rule wins, making things look bleak for Florida.

The good news is that there is plenty of baseball to play, and Florida faces the kind of schedule that can get it back into the host mix. If Florida can take three of the remaining four series, all of which are against ranked teams, then the Gators should be back in the top 25.

Beating No. 2 Arkansas on the road this weekend is a tall order, but Florida has already beaten some of the SEC’s elite clubs — Texas A&M.

Florida hasn’t missed the NCAA Tournament since Kevin O’Sullivan took over in Gainesville, but last year’s super-regional appearance was the first since 2018.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire