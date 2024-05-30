Florida president on ending walk-ons: ‘Killing Rudy solves nothing’

DESTIN — SEC football coaches and administrators spent the last two days discussing the possibility of smaller NCAA rosters and, perhaps, the elimination of walk-ons.

At least one powerbroker doesn’t understand it.

“Killing Rudy solves nothing,” University of Florida president Ben Sasse said. “Don’t rob athletes of joy, and don’t rob fans of drama.”

The issue stems from the impending settlement in the House v. NCAA antitrust lawsuit. Though it has not been finalized, all parties and their attorneys have agreed on a framework with a few relevant points.

The first would eliminate caps on scholarships in certain sports. Baseball would no longer have to split 11.7 scholarships across 32 players; every player could get one.

But instead of a cap on scholarships, the settlement might put a cap on roster sizes. Though football teams are limited to 85 scholarships, walk-ons swell rosters closer to 110 or 120 players. In the new scenario, rosters might be stuck at 85 — and, Sasse fears, without the possibility of walk-on successes like Florida State coach Mike Norvell (Central Arkansas) and Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield (Texas Tech/Oklahoma).

“It’s just, like, a bunch of jackwagon lawyers who have never seen ‘Rudy,’” Sasse said of the decision-makers. “We have a lot of folks reshaping the future of college football who have no problem writing walk-ons out of the picture.

“Some of the best unscripted moments come from future insurance agents who put everything on the line for a shot to compete alongside their brothers at a game they’ve loved since they were in third grade.”

Coaches spent their two days at the SEC’s spring meetings sharing valid, practical concerns that extend beyond those Hollywood endings. Gators coach Billy Napier pointed out that most backup punters and kickers aren’t on scholarship.

“What do you do in Week 7 if your kicker gets hurt?” Napier asked.

That’s what happened in 2015 when Florida’s Jorge Powell sustained a season-ending knee injury. The Gators’ other kicker, Austin Hardin, had missed time with a leg injury, so Florida held tryouts. Chamberlain High alumnus Neil MacInnes — an aspiring dental student whom coach Jim McElwain dubbed “the dentist” — earned a roster spot. He appeared in three games and made an extra point in the SEC championship.

MacInnes’ story feeds into a related roster concern shared in meeting rooms and hallways at the Hilton Sandestin. What if the roster limits are too small?

Though 85 players sound like a lot compared to the traditional 53 in the NFL, that figure is misleading. The Bucs had an abnormally low number of injuries last season but still cycled through 85 players on the active roster/practice squad. None were redshirting.

NFL teams also have more flexibility if, say, two kickers injure their legs.

“If the NFL gets a player hurt, they go sign another player,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “We get a player hurt, it’s not like we just call N.C. State up in Raleigh and trade a player. It doesn’t work that way.”

Even with current sizes, attrition can be problematic. Injuries, opt-outs and transfers left FSU with about 53 scholarship players in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles lost to Georgia by 60.

Florida opened McElwain’s first spring with only seven healthy offensive linemen on scholarship. The Gamecocks were down to two running backs against Kentucky. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops had to restructure spring practices because some groups were too depleted from new injuries and postseason surgeries.

“To say that that wouldn’t happen in-season, you’d be crazy …” Stoops said.

Granted, those situations are outliers. But they might become more common as the expanded College Football Playoff lengthens the season and postpones recoveries into the spring.

Even if attrition doesn’t spike, coaches worry about more unintended consequences. College football, Napier says often, is a developmental game.

“Our practice environment, that’s a critical piece to the puzzle,” Napier said. “I think we need personnel to do that.”

Without more personnel, how will backups get the valuable reps against each other to help them grow into starters?

But that personnel comes at a cost, which leads to a final relevant point from the House settlement. Its framework allows schools to share more than $20 million annually with players. The money has to come from somewhere. And if other teams are adding scholarships and no one wants to cut sports, there are only so many options for athletic directors to consider.

“Sometimes how you’ve done things doesn’t have to be how you will do things,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

Like almost everything discussed at these spring meetings, it’s unclear where things will end up. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey suggested there was some wiggle room in the framework. Perhaps there’s a number between 85 and 130 that makes sense developmentally and financially while addressing player safety.

And — maybe — a way to keep Rudy’s spirit alive.

