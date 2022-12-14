Florida a possible landing spot for Coastal Carolina transfer QB

One of the hottest names in the transfer portal is Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. A three-year starter for the Chanticleers, McCall is one of many signal callers currently linked to the Florida Gators.

UF is in dire need of a quarterback after losing Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and Jalen Kitna’s dismissal. With only three scholarship quarterbacks set to be on the roster next year, Florida has become one of the more attractive landing spots in terms of playing time and competition level.

McCall has two years of eligibility left and has completed 70.4% of his passes and thrown 78 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He also ran for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns with CCU. It seems like a perfect match for Florida, and a move to the SEC would give McCall the kind of exposure he’s looking for.

What makes Florida a serious candidate, though, is Billy Napier’s familiarity with McCall. Napier coached against Coastal Carolina while at Louisiana and even lost to McCall in a big conference matchup. CBS Sports listed Florida as one of the top landing spots for McCall based on that information, and his numbers might quiet any Gators fans that take issue with a Group of Five transfer (not to mention the success Napier saw bringing O’Cyrus Torrence and Montrell Johnson over from ULL).

“Richardson made plenty of highlight-reel plays in Napier’s first season at Florida, but his inaccuracy hampered the offense as he completed just 53.8% of his passes. McCall’s career 70.4% completion percentage might look awfully appealing to Napier right now. McCall also threw fewer interceptions in three seasons as Coastal Carolina’s starter (eight) than Richardson did just this season (nine).”

The other programs CBS Sports lists as possible landing spots are Auburn, Liberty, NC State, Oregon State and UCLA. Florida certainly seems like the most desirable destination of the six, but McCall could follow his coach to Liberty.

