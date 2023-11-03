Florida Police Rush to Save Man Trapped Underneath Car

Bodycam footage from October 30, shows how two Florida policemen rushed to lift a vehicle off a man who became trapped underneath the vehicle after his car jack failed.

Carlos Romero told WYMT that he had been helping to replace the transmission on his his father-in-law’s beloved car when the jack failed and fell on top of the older man.

Romero said that despite his efforts he was unable to sufficiently lift the vehicle to rescue his father-in-law until the arrival of Officers Bridges and Klakowicz.

“He has a pulse,” Romero is heard saying, after the officers finally heaved the vehicle off his father-in-law’s torso.

“Through the officer’s quick response times and high levels of physical fitness, they saved a man’s life.” Cape Coral Police said, writing on Instagram.

They added that the rescued man is recuperating at home after being treated for serious injuries. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department via Storyful