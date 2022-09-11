Florida plummets in AP poll after disappointing home loss to Kentucky

The Florida Gators come in at No. 18 in the latest AP poll after losing to the now No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats 26-16 at home.

The Orange and Blue started the season unranked but jumped to No. 12 after beating then No. 7 Utah Utes in a thrilling 29-26 victory in Billy Napier’s first game as Florida head coach.

There were questions about the Gators’ leap from unranked (and not receiving votes) to a top-15 ranking. Saturday’s game against Kentucky proved to be a reality check for a Florida football program that preached patience all off-season. The upset victory accelerated expectations for the Gators fan base. The Kentucky loss brought expectations back to reality.

Kentucky’s 11-spot increase from No. 20 to No. 9 is the biggest leap in the AP poll this week. The top ten ranking marks the first time the Wildcats are ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll since Week 6 of the 2007 season, where they came in at No. 8.

Other notable AP rankings include Georgia swapping places with Alabama to become the new No. 1, Arkansas going from No. 16 to No. 10, BYU going from No. 21 to No. 12, Tennessee going from No. 24 to No. 15, and Texas A&M dropping from No. 6 to No. 24 after losing to App State. App State will host College Gameday next week and received 80 votes in the AP poll.

The Florida Gators take on USF Saturday to wrap up their three-game home stand to start the season. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Related

Two Gators dealing with injuries following Week 2 loss vs Kentucky

Florida falls in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Kentucky loss

Gators receive near-failing grade from CBS Sports after loss to Wildcats

List

List

List

Story continues

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire