Florida player among PFF’s 101 best players of the 2022 season

PFF has released its list of the 101 best college football players of the 2022 season, with offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence coming in at No. 18 on the list. He is the fourth-highest offensive lineman on the list and the highest-ranked offensive guard on the list.

Torrence was a vital part of the Florida run game, transferring from Louisiana and joining Billy Napier in the move from Lafayette to Gainesville. He brought stability and familiarity in a run game that became the Gators’ offensive identity.

The offensive line was a position of need before Napier was hired and brought Torrence with him to the SEC. Once he was brought in, the unit flourished. They finished the season No. 1 in SEC yards per carry (5.8), and second in the SEC in sacks allowed (12) and tackles for loss allowed per game (4).

Torrence was also named to the First-Team All-SEC team for his role in one of the best offensive lines in the conference. He was also named the 34th consensus All-American in Florida football history.

Here is what the PFF had to say about Torrence:

Torrence told PFF’s Trevor Sikkema that when he entered the transfer portal, he didn’t know if he’d be needed by head coach Billy Napier since the SEC was loaded with offensive linemen. Not only has the Louisiana transfer joined the elite SEC offensive linemen, but he also dominated his position like no other this season. Torrence’s 89.9 run-blocking grade is tied for the best among all guards in the country.

Torrence opted to sit out the Gators’ 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl defeat to Oregon State to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. He is currently projected to go to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 29 pick of the 1st round, according to Draft Wire‘s latest mock draft. He joins teammate Anthony Richardson as the two Florida Gators players projected to go in the first round.

