Florida to play this team in CBS Sports’ latest bowl projections

CBS Sports has updated their bowl projections for the 2022 college football postseason, with the Florida Gators projected to play the Baylor Bears in the Liberty Bowl.

The Liberty Bowl is currently scheduled to be played on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Gators are coming off a 45-35 loss to LSU, the Orange and Blue’s fourth straight loss in the rivalry. Offensively, there were many positive signs, with Anthony Richardson opening the game with a 51-yard touchdown pass and adding a third quarter, 81-yard scramble that resulted in a touchdown. Defensively, the Gators struggled mightily. They were never able to contain LSU, with the Tigers’ touchdowns taking the air out of The Swamp on Tom Petty Day.

Baylor is coming off a road loss to West Virginia on Thursday night. There were high expectations for the Bears heading coming into 2022, as the defending Big 12 champions surprised many last year with their 12-2 record in Dave Aranda’s second season in charge. They are currently 3-3 and eighth in the Big 12, with games against TCU (Home), Kansas State (Home), and Oklahoma (Away) still on the schedule.

Baylor takes on Kansas in Waco Saturday at noon EDT on ESPN2. Florida is on a bye this week. Their next game will be on Oct. 29 against Georgia. The annual neutral-site game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

