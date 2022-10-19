Florida to play this Pac-12 team in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections

USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl projections following Week 7 of the college football season. They currently have the Florida Gators playing the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl, set to take place on Dec. 17.

Oregon State is having a moderately successful season. They currently sit at 5-2 overall, with their two losses coming in Pac-12 conference play at the hands of USC and Utah, two of the top teams in their conference. They are one win away from bowl eligibility, something that has eluded the Beavers in the last decade. They have made one bowl game since 2017 and only three bowl games since 2009, with their last one coming in 2021 (LA Bowl loss vs Utah State).

Florida currently sits at 4-3, with all three losses coming in SEC play. Making a bowl game would be a success at this point in the Gators’ season. Their remaining schedule includes Georgia, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Florida State. Of those five games, only Vanderbilt seems like a “guaranteed” win, and even that isn’t a given, with the Commodores having a very successful season by their standards.

Florida will be off this week on a bye. The Gators’ next game will be on Oct. 29 against their SEC East rival Georgias. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

