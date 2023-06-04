Florida pipeline continues as Rutgers football lands Tyclean Luman and Tycoolhill Luman

Rutgers football got two Florida commitments on Sunday, adding some pretty impressive pieces with the commitment of Tycoolhill Luman and Tyclean Luman.

The class of 2024 brothers committed on Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of their official visit to Rutgers.

The brothers, both three-stars, are now the second and third commitments to Rutgers from this weekend’s official visits. The Luman brothers along with Raynor Andrews, who committed on Saturday night, all play for Norland High School (Miami, FL).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The brothers are defensive ends with identical measurements of 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds. They individually and collectively hold offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia among others.

According to 247Sports, the Luman brothers are each ranked among the top 80 edge rushers in the nation.

Coming into this weekend, Rutgers had a top 30 recruiting class nationally prior to the addition of Andrews as well as the Luman brothers.

Advertisement

The 2024 Rutgers football recruiting class now stands at 11 players with four verbals on defense. The first defensive commitment came in April from three-star linebacker Sam Pilof. Also coming in April was Judah Pruitt, a defensive tackle prospect.

The addition of the Luman brothers adds some significant size, length and athleticism to Rutgers off the edge.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire