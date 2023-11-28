Florida parting ways with two key defensive coaches, per reports

The Florida Gators are saying goodbye to secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported the news first.

Although Florida lost defensive coordinator Patrick Toney last year, these are the first major changes made by the program since Billy Napier took over.

Raymond was viewed as a big hire when he joined Napier’s staff thanks to the steady stream of NFL defensive backs he coached while at LSU. He never found that success at Florida, though. The Gators finished the season with just three interceptions this year — Raymond coached both the cornerbacks and safeties.

Spencer saw plenty of success on the recruiting trail, but Florida’s pass rush never lived up to expectations under a former NFL defensive line coach. Coach Chaos, as Spencer is known, also held a co-defensive coordinator title.

Significant changes are expected this offseason at Florida. Consider this just the first step. Replacing Raymond and Spencer won’t be easy but it was deemed a necessary step by Napier for Florida to improve.

All eyes will be on the top-ranked players in Florida’s fourth-ranked recruiting class moving forward. Five-tar safety Xavier Filsaime and five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray are the two most important pieces affected by this news.

