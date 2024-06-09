Florida Panthers win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals as Sergei Bobrovsky shuts out Oilers

The Florida Panthers have the early lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.

They have Sergei Bobrovsky in large part to thank for that.

The Panthers’ star goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist put up arguably his best performance of the playoffs, stopped all 33 shots he faced in a 3-0 win in Game 1 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena for his second shutout of these Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s the first shutout in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Finals since Roberto Luongo turned aside all 36 shots he faced in the 2011 Cup Finals-opener for the Vancouver Canucks against the Boston Bruins.

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida to give Bobrovsky all the cushion he needed.

Sunrise, Florida, June 8, 2024 - Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), right gets off a quick shot as Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the stop in the second period of play during game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Bobrovsky has been stellar for the Panthers throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, but for the most part has gotten the second billing among netminders.

In the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the focus was on if the Panthers could get past Andrei Vasilevskiy after he shut them down in both the 2021 and 2022 playoffs. Florida took care of that.

In Round 2, it was figuring out the Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, who entered that series with a .955 save percentage in the playoffs. The Panthers took care of business there.

And then in the Eastern Conference final, it was the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin getting all the attention. Florida once again was the victor.

Now, in the Stanley Cup Finals, it’s 35-year-old and 14-year NHL veteran Bobrovsky against 25-year-old Stuart Skinner.

Bobrovsky is the clear-cut name in net in the biggest series of the season.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot from Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique (19) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

And Saturday served as the biggest reminder of just how good Bobrovsky can be in the playoffs.

Bobrovsky made five big saves in the first period alone.

It began when he turned aside a Connor McDavid wrist shot from up after he got behind Florida’s defense 5:49 into regulation. A little less than four minutes later, he stopped a Leon Draisaitl backhander after a McDavid blocked shot. During the final 10 minutes of the frame, Bobrovsky denied breakaways from both Adam Henrique and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins before ending the frame by stopping a Mattias Ekholm slap shot with traffic in front of the net.

It was an effort of heroics to keep the Panthers’ early 1-0 lead intact after Verhaeghe opened scoring with a wrist shot from up close on a pass from Aleksander Barkov. The goal was Verhaeghe’s 10th of the playoffs, making him the third player in Panthers history history to record double-digit goals in a single postseason, joining Matthew Tkachuk (11 in 2023) and Dave Lowry (10 in 1996).

Florida doubled its lead early in the second period on an Evan Rodrigues snap shot from the slot after Sam Bennett did the dirty work on the boards to free up the puck.

Bobrovsky’s dominance then continued in the second when he denied another six high-danger shots. The closest Edmonton came to scoring was when Connor Brown tried to get a loose puck past Sergei Bobrovsky after Bobrovsky had stopped a Mattias Janmark breakaway midway through the frame after the referees already blew the play dead. A scrum ensued afterward and four players — Edmonton’s Brown and Mattias Janmark, Florida’s Kevin Stenlund and Oliver Ekman-Larsson — were given roughing penalties.

And in the third, Bobrovsky sealed the game by going a perfect 8 for 8.

Luostareinen capped scoring with an empty-net goal with 4.4 seconds left.

This story will be updated.