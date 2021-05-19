Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 05/18/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 05/18/2021
In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.
Watch Nick Diaz give Tyson Fury some MMA pointers during a closed-door training session in Hollywood, Fla.
Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.
Zig-zag theory dictates that you go back to the beaten favorite in this spot.
Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?
The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic. But Japan, battling a surge of infections, has extended until the end of May a state of emergency in its capital, Tokyo, and three areas.
Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.
Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.
Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.
Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/16/2021
The White Sox manager is who we thought he was.
What did Taylor Hall think of Brad Marchand's overtime goal and celebration after winning Game 2 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Capitals? The veteran winger had a pretty funny reaction.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted a lion for the team practice facility, so he got one. From PETA.
LeBron James touted Steph Curry as the MVP. But will Curry win the award? Or will Nikola Jokic become the lowest drafted pick to ever win MVP?
Rory McIlroy will join Americans Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in a pairing of past winners in Thursday's first round of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams. Pillar made everyone feel a lot better when he brought out the lineup card before Tuesday night's game. Pillar was at Truist Park after meeting with a facial specialist to determine the next steps in his recovery.
Tony La Russa's apology may not have been enough.