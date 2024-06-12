Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Best Bets and Odds for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid and the Oilers are on the ropes as the Stanley Cup Final returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2006 with the Florida Panthers leading the series 2-0. Few teams rebound from and win the Cup after losing the first two games, but it has been done. The last two to come from behind and claim hockey’s Holy Grail are the 2011 Boston Bruins and 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this week, McDavid spoke to NHL.com about his outlook with the series heading home.

“It’s exciting, it’s another opportunity for our group to come together and dig our way out,” McDavid said. “It’s supposed to be hard; it’s supposed to be difficult, and I’m excited to see what our group is made of. I’m excited to see our group come together, I’m excited to see us fight through adversity and I’m looking forward to people doubting us again with our backs against the wall.”

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

The Oilers are up against it, and they need McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman to light the lamp. Through two games, that trio has been blanked and in fact, Edmonton has but one goal through two games.

The Oilers’ top line saw plenty of Aleksander Barkov and his linemates in Sunrise, FL but the Panthers’ captain is a question mark heading into Game 3 after taking a Leon Draisaitl elbow to the head late in Game 2. Barkov skated with his teammates on Wednesday morning but if the NHL’s top defensive forward is sidelined, McDavid and co. will have more room to operate.

Let’s dive into and highlight the myriad of betting options available for Game 3.

Game 3

Florida Panthers (+114) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-135)

Puckline: Oilers -1.5 (+200) | O/U: 5.5

Sergei Bobrovsky OVER 25.5 Saves (-105)

This bet did not cash in Game 2 as the Oilers were smothered by the Panthers’ exceptional team defense. However, we are playing this angle again under the assumption the home crowd’s enthusiasm, the Oilers’ desperation, and Edmonton owning the final line change (not as big of an advantage for home teams in recent years but still a help) will allow them to put more rubber on the Florida goaltender.

Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots (+100)

The league’s best player has nine shots on goal through two games of the Final. No reason to expect the speedy All-Star to generate less offense back at home.

Evan Bouchard OVER 0.5 Points (-180)

Not a lot of value here but Bouchard is the quarterback of the Oilers’ power play and Edmonton sure seems to be on the verge of breaking out with the extra attacker.

No question a play on McDavid to break out and have an historic night is tempting. Perhaps it will be a Lunch Money bet on McDavid 3+ points (+255). If Barkov does not play Game 3, no question this bet gets made.

Enjoy Game 3. Hope all your tickets cash.