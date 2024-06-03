The Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Finals matchup is set. Here’s what you need to know

The Florida Panthers have already taken down in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Only one team now stands in the way as they attempt to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Their opponent in the Stanley Cup Finals: The Edmonton Oilers.

The series begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers will also host Games 2, 5 (if necessary) and 7 (if necessary). Edmonton will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) at Rogers Place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

How did the Panthers and Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals?

The Panthers beat the Lightning in five games, going up 3-0 in the series before dropping Game 4 in Tampa and then pulling out a series-clinching 6-1 win in Game 5 on Monday. In Round 2, Florida took a 3-1 series lead against Boston before dropping Game 5 and rallying to win Game 6. And then the Panthers beat the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference final to make it back to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second consecutive season.

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games in Round 1, Vancouver Canucks in seven games in Round 2 and the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference final.

When will the games be played?

The full schedule is as follows:

▪ Game 1: Saturday, June 8, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 2: Monday, June 10, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 3: Thursday, June 13, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 4: Saturday, June 15, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 18, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 21, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 24, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

How did the Panthers and Oilers fare in the playoffs last year?

The Panthers went from the last team to qualify in the Eastern Conference to making a run all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Florida beat Boston in seven games, Toronto in five games and the Hurricanes in four games to get to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Oilers were the No. 2 seed in the Pacific division and advanced to the second round before losing in six games to Vegas.

How did the regular-season series between the Panthers and Oilers unfold?

The Panthers won both regular-season matchups with Edmonton this season, beating the Oilers 5-3 at home on Nov. 20 and 5-1 in Edmonton on Dec. 16.

Who are the Panthers players to watch?

▪ Matthew Tkachuk: The Panthers’ star winger quietly leads the team with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists).

▪ Sam Bennett: Florida’s second-line center has five goals in 10 games since returning from injury in the playoffs.

▪ Gustav Forsling: The defenseman is second in the NHL in plus-minus rating (plus-11) so far this postseason and also has 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

▪ Sergei Bobrovsky: The All-Star goaltender and Vezina Trophy finalist is 12-5 with a 2.20 goals against average in the playoffs.

Who are the Oilers players to watch?

▪ Connor McDavid: Arguably the best active player in the league, McDavid has a league-leading 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

▪ Leon Draisitl: The 28-year-old Draisitl completes Edmonton’s one-two offensive punch with McDavid and isn’t too far behind him with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in the playoffs.

▪ Zach Hyman: In case the theme hasn’t been made apparent, the Oilers’ strength is their offense. Hyman leads the NHL with 14 goals this postseason.