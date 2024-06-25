Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup championship parade will be Sunday. Here are the details.

Florida Panthers fans can celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win with a parade Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, the mayor says.

According to a Panthers spokeswoman, the parade will be 11 a.m. Sunday in Fort Lauderdale along a route going about 2 mph. It will start at Riomar Street and conclude by Southeast Fifth Street. The entire team is expected to ride in the parade.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis first acknowledged the parade would be Sunday. On Tuesday morning, he spent the morning “hanging out” with team members who were celebrating at the famous Elbo Room, with the Stanley Cup perched on the second-floor balcony. He said he came down “to congratulate them. They are just giddy.”

Related Articles

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.