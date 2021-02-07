Florida Panthers’ point streak comes to a halt with regulation loss to Red Wings

The Florida Panthers’ point streak to start the season has come to an end.

Despite an aggressive offensive attack once again, Florida couldn’t get a shot past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss in their 4-1 loss on Sunday at the BB&T Center.

This was Florida’s first loss in regulation. The Panthers are now 6-1-2 on the season. The Red Wings, which had lost eight consecutive games (two of which came in overtime), are now 3-8-2.

The Red Wings and Panthers each had 37 shots on goal over the course of the game. Florida’s top-line trio of Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair combined for 12 of the Panthers’ shots on goal.

But Greiss, who came into the game with a career 5-2-3 record and .923 save percentage against Florida, held strong. He stopped 36 of 37 shots that came his way, including the first 27 he faced before Alex Wennberg tipped in a long shot from Anton Stralman with 17:51 left in regulation to avoid the shutout. It was Wennberg’s first goal of the season.

Marc Stall, Givani Smith and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings against Chris Driedger, who stopped 33 of 36 shots he faced. Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty net goal with 2:42 left in regulation.

The Panthers and Red Wings play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday as Florida continues its six-game homestand. The Panthers are 2-1-0 against the Red Wings this season, winning the first two games of the eight-game regular-season series in Detroit by identical 3-2 scores.

Another fourth-line change

The turnstile that has become the left wing spot on the Panthers’ fourth line continued spinning on Sunday.

The latest player to get time at the spot: Mason Marchment. The 25-year-old spent the game on a line with center Juho Lammikko and right wing Noel Acciari.

Marchment is the fourth player to get time as the fourth line’s left wing through nine games, joining Ryan Lomberg (one game), Vinnie Hinostroza (four games) and Aleksi Heponiemi (three games).

Through nine games, the quartet has combined for one goal: Heponiemi’s overtime game-winner against the Red Wings on Jan. 30 in his NHL debut.

The Panthers’ three scratches on Sunday: forward Brett Connolly, Hinostroza and defenseman Markus Nutivaara.