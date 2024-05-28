Florida Panthers making lineup changes ahead of Game 4 vs. New York Rangers

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice is changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

In addition to keeping the top three lines that he rearranged late in Game 3, Maurice is once again swapping out the wingers on the fourth line, bringing in Steven Lorentz and Kyle Okposo to replace Ryan Lomberg and Nick Cousins.

Both Lorentz and Okposo have been healthy scratches the past four games, dating back to Game 6 of the second round against the Boston Bruins. Maurice has flipped the wingers on that line, which Kevin Stenlund centers, depending on the matchup or if he feels he needs a spark.

As for the rest of the forward lines, they are a change from what the Panthers have normally gone with.

Aleksander Barkov is now centering Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart.

Sam Bennett is now centering Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues.

And Anton Lundell is now centering Eetu Luostarinen and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Maurice mixed the lines up to that configuration in the third period of Game 3 on Sunday. The Panthers went on to score twice in that period to tie the game and force overtime. Florida had a 41-11 edge in shot attempts over the Rangers in that period — 54-18 if including overtime.

“Just a different look with certain players,” Maurice said postgame Sunday. “I thought we’d find the guys that are going partway through the game. Sometimes, you’ve got to throw them together. We’ve flipped Verhaeghe with Barkov over the past two years. That kind of continues. We were just looking for a little more speed on that line. We had some guys that were going; just wanted to give them a better chance to get them open when we could.”

The Panthers trail the best-of-7 series 2-1 entering Game 4 after losing both Games 2 and 3 in overtime.