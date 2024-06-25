Florida Panthers hit the beach with the Stanley Cup after winning championship

Beachgoers looked on at the Stanley Cup, the NHL’s immense trophy shining bright, as the Florida Panthers held it up high on Fort Lauderdale beach on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Panthers headed to the beach to celebrate their first Stanley Cup title, which they clinched Monday night. Panthers left winger Matthew Tkachuk smiled big, holding the cup up over his head on the second floor of the Elbo Room, the world famous bar that’s just footsteps from the beach.

Fans gathered to congratulate the team and take pictures. The beach visit comes ahead of the parade, which will be held this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

