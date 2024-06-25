The Florida Panthers, fans, and families celebrate franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup
The Florida Panthers celebrated their first-ever Stanley Cup on Monday night, besting the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 on Sam Reinhart's game-winner.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.