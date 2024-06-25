Florida Panthers fans erupt as Sam Reinhart breaks the Gam tie with a second-period goal
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Beck and Ewers will square off in Week 8 when Georgia visits Texas.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.