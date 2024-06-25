Florida Panthers celebrate on the ice the moment they finally won the Stanley Cup

It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.