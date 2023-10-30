Florida outside top 40 in post-Week 9 USA Today college football re-rank

Florida’s three-score loss to Georgia moved the program down six spots to No. 41 overall on the Week 9 update to the USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank.

Florida is far from the biggest mover of the week, in either direction. Utah dropped 10 spots following its second loss of the season, Duke plummeted 13 spots to No. 34 and Wyoming dropped a full 21 places to No. 50 on the re-rank. Looking at the big picture, Florida’s loss to Georgia hardly ruined the team’s chances to finish in the top 25.

A bounce-back win against Arkansas isn’t likely to provide a boost for the Gators on this list, but a loss would almost guarantee a massive drop. The LSU and Missouri games will be Florida’s best chances to move back up. Florida State has held a top-5 spot for most of the season and just climbed to No. 4 overall.

Looking at the rest of the SEC: Alabama stayed put at No. 9; Ole Miss moved up one spot to No. 12, Missouri moved up a spot to No. 14; Tennessee jumped four places to No. 15; LSU checks in at No. 19; and Kentucky is the only other in-conference program ranked ahead of Florida at No. 39.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 9 update to the USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank.

