Florida outside of CBS Sports top 25 after losing to Georgia

The Florida Gators were ranked No. 25 last week by CBS Sports following a win over South Carolina and a bye. However, the Orange and Blue are down to No. 31 after losing a one-sided game to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

A six-spot drop is hardly the worst Florida has seen among the various rankings in the country. The Gators only received three votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll, went voteless in the AP Poll, dropped eight spots in The Athletic’s college football rankings and fell outside of the top 40 in the USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank.

It wasn’t a good week for Florida, but CBS Sports paints the prettiest picture in the aftermath. One upset over LSU, Missouri or Florida State should do the trick, but beating a top-25 team is easier said than done.

First, the Gators have to get the job done against Arkansas. Ranked 83rd by CBS Sports this week, the Razorbacks will enter a hostile environment in Gainesville as underdogs. It’s up to the Gators not to blow what many believe is the last likely win of the season for UF.

The full CBS Sports college football re-rank can be found here.

