Florida to get Orlando-based legacy WR for visit on Friday

Florida football is on the cusp of another big weekend on the prep recruiting front as the Gators are scheduled to host a handful of high schoolers in the Swamp over the next few days.

One of the bigger names that will be on campus is legacy four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III out of Orlando (Florida ) Jones in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The 5-foot-11.5-inch, 165-pound pass-catcher — son of former UF wide receiver and defensive back Vernell Brown Jr. — will be in Gainesville on Friday ahead of the program’s second junior day.

The Central Florida standout first received a scholarship offer from Florida in 2022 and has made the trek to Hogtown many times in the past, including last summer’s Friday Night Lights event. Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and assistant wide receivers coach David Doeker have run the point in his recruitment of late, keeping close contact with the coveted recruit.

“(The coaches) liked my skills and said I’m very dynamic,” he told Swamp247. “(Billy Napier) thinks I could be able to take those skills and athletic abilities to the University of Florida and make an impact.”

The high school junior was in College Station last weekend to see the Texas A&M Aggies and also have a meeting in Tallahassee with the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

Brown is ranked No. 279 overall and No. 16 at the athlete position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 307 nationally and No. 44 at the wide receiver position. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida on top with a 44.0% chance of signing him, followed by the South Florida Bulls (10.3%), Florida State Seminoles (8.8%) and Miami Hurricanes (7.4%).

