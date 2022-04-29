Florida one of many competing for official visit from this in-state 4-star ATH

As spring practices kicked off around the state on Monday, Florida tight ends coach William Peagler stopped by Eau Gallie High to see four-star athlete Robert Stafford in action, according to a report from 247Sports. The Gators are hoping to work their way into Stafford’s recruitment with a list of his top five schools set to come after his spring game on May 12.

So far, Arkansas is the only sure bet to make the list. Stafford has an official visit locked in on June 24 and has been in contact with the program since he was a sophomore. Georgia, Miami and Oregon are a few of the other teams in the mix to get him on campus over the summer.

Florida’s competition is strong, but head coach Billy Napier has brought back some state pride in his short time recruiting for the Gators. Some of the best names in the state are interested in the program, and that includes Stafford.

“It wasn’t really one of my dream schools growing up,” Stafford said of Florida. “But if you from Florida, you kind of got to like them. So, I’m just happy that they are recruiting me… Coach Napier is a cool dude. When I was there, he told me that I can play whatever position he wants. They just want me on the team.”

Stafford is No. 199 on the 247Sports composite and the No. 15 athlete in the class of 2023. Most expect him to be a cornerback at the next level, but Napier obviously sees how versatile the 5-foot-11-inch, 171-pounder is.

