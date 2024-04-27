Florida OL Riley Simonds retires, joins coaching staff

Florida offensive lineman Riley Simonds called it a career on Thursday, but he’s not saying goodbye to football or the Gators just yet.

Simonds will join Florida’s coaching staff as a student assistant while he completes his master’s degree, according to Swamp247. Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online later confirmed that report.

The move brings Florida down to 84 scholarship players, one under the NCAA limit, opening the door for a summer transfer.

Simonds played in 14 games over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He only saw the field once under Billy Napier — Week 2 last year against McNeese.

A four-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member, Simonds earned his bachelor’s degree in Media & Society last spring.

Simonds’s departure doesn’t leave Florida’s offensive line room empty-handed. The Gators will have 15 scholarship players to mix into the rotation once all of the recent recruiting class gets on campus.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire