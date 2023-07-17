Florida reserve OL no longer with team following roster update

Although reserve offensive lineman Will Harrod participated in Senior Day ceremonies last year, he was with the Florida Gators football team through spring camp. Following an end-of-summer update to the roster, Harrod is no longer listed and is not a member of the roster, according to 247Sports.

Harrod graduated early from the university in the fall with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. His best year was the 2020 COVID season when he saw action in all 12 games as a special teams player. In 2021, he appeared in five games as both a special teamer and reserve offensive line role, but he only played on Senior Day against South Carolina as a redshirt junior.

It seems as though Harrod will forgo the rest of his college eligibility as he decided to stay with Florida through spring instead of transferring. The Senior Day celebration indicates that this move was planned.

Following the loss of Harrod, Florida now has three open scholarship spots. A handful of walk-ons were awarded scholarships over the offseason to reach 82 of 85 slots filled.

