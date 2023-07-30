Florida OL commit happy with decision after recent visit to UF

One of the Florida commits that was in town for Saturday’s Grill in the Ville cookout was offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal, who announced his decision earlier this month.

This was Westphal’s first trip back to the Swamp after making his college decision, and Gator Country reported that he left town knowing that he made a good choice in Florida. He spent most of the visit meeting his future teammates, including quarterback DJ Lagway, who Westphal will one day be blocking for.

“It was great, it was fun,” Westphal said. “That was the whole point of this visit was to get acquainted with all of the commits and I did that… It was definitely great, I definitely think I made the right decision.”

Now that Westphal is somewhat acquainted with his future teammates and coaches, he only has a senior year to focus on. Westphal is shutting down his recruitment and is locked in with Florida. The plan is to make two visits to UF during the season.

Westphal is a four-star recruit everywhere but Rivals.com, where he is a three-star talent. The on3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, places Westphal at No. 249 overall and No. 19 among offensive tackles in the class of 2025.

