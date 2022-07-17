Florida OL commit content with Gators, shuts down recruitment

Despite what many might expect, the recruiting process rarely ends for high-profile targets once they’ve committed. Once a letter of intent is signed is typically when the university and coaches can take a breath of relief, but Florida offensive line commit Knijeah Harris isn’t interested in dragging out the process.

Speaking with On3’s Jeremy Johnson, Harris indicated that he’s fully bought in with the Gators and has no plans to test the waters, so to speak. That’s very good news for Florida after missing out on five-star tackle Francis Mauigoa to Miami and four-star tackle Lucas Simmons to Florida State. As Billy Napier looks to fill out his offensive line, he can rest assured that Harris will be a part of it.

“Everything is perfect at Florida from the coaches to the campus to the facilities,” Harris said. “Coach Napier’s the man with the plan. You talk with him, you sit down with him, you see how detailed he is and you see he has everything planned out.”

It’s not just Napier who convinced Harris that Gainesville is where he is supposed to be. Offensive coordinator Rob Sale, offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney kept in regular contact with the IMG Academy recruit until he committed and beyond.

As Florida continues putting together its recruiting class for 2023, expect Harris to be one of the most vocal commits in the bunch. He loves being a Gator, and as he puts it, he’s “locked in” with the Orange and Blue.

