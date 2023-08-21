Florida offers top-100 linebacker from class of 2025

The Florida Gators have already secured an elite linebacker class for the 2024 cycle, and now Billy Napier’s recruiting staff is targeting some of the top names in the junior class.

The most recent linebacker to pick up an offer from the Gators is top-100 recruit Tavion Wallace out of Wane County High School in Jesup, Georgia, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman.

Wallace told Alderman that he’s been in contact with Florida after a visit from the staff in the spring and that things are starting to pick up more now that coaches can reach out to him directly. August 1 marked the first day college coaches could reach out to the class of 2025. Before that, Wallace had to initiate contact.

A rare mix of speed and size makes Wallace one of the more intriguing linebackers in his class. He’s 6-foot-1-inches tall and 197 pounds but runs 40-yard dashes in the 4.40s and clocked an 11.05-second 100-meter dash time too.

Right now, the On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Florida State the best odds to land him at 30.8%, but South Carolina (26.8%) and Auburn (23.1%) are close behind. Florida (1.7%) should see a jump on that list too. Wallace grew up a Gators fan and even played for a youth club with the same mascot.

He’s planning on stopping by the Swamp during the fall for a game, but no dates have been worked out just yet.

“I want to see if it feels like home,” Wallace said. “… I don’t really need to see anything on a visit. I just know some coaches will tell you things when you are being recruited, but when you get there it’s a whole different thing. I just don’t want that to happen, so I want to see how the feeling is when I visit.”

Wallace is a consensus four-star recruit ranked No. 45 overall and No. 5 among linebackers from the class of 2025 on the On3 industry ranking.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire