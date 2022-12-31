Florida offers ASU transfer defensive back, official visit in the works

The Gators are staying active in the transfer portal and have offered a scholarship to former Arizona State defensive back DJ Taylor, according to 247Sports.

Taylor entered the portal on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and quickly received an offer from Florida on Friday. He could end up playing safety or the STAR for Florida and is a special-teams threat as well. While no date is set just yet for an official visit, Taylor and Florida have discussed Jan. 6 trip to the Swamp.

Florida recently lost a ton of depth from its secondary. Both starting safeties in 2022, Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II, are headed to the NFL draft, and starting nickel Tre'Vez Johnson is in the transfer portal.

There should be plenty of opportunity for Taylor to contribute at Florida if he chooses to join the program, particularly in a kickoff return role. He’s totaled 42 kickoff returns since joining Arizona State in 2020 and has 67 total returns to his name.

He started the year as the Sun Devils’ starting nickel but was replaced for the final seven games of the year. He’ll have to improve if he wants to contribute in the Swamp, but Billy Napier and Co. don’t seem deterred by his down year on defense.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire