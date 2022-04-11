Florida offers this 4-star quarterback out of California

Florida’s quarterback board took quite a hit this weekend as it saw four-star Marcus Stokes commit to Penn State and four-star Christopher Vizzina left the Gators off his list of top six schools. Head coach Billy Napier and off-the-field analyst Ryan O’Hara have already started making adjustments to their board as they offered five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada out of Pittsburg, California on Friday.

The 247Sports composite ranks Rashada as the 29th best player and as the fifth-best quarterback in the country. He completed 57% of his passes for 2,220 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. Rashada added 193 yards and a touchdown on the ground during his junior campaign.

The Gators’ offer quickly came for Rashada after Stokes awarded his pledge to the Nittany Lions. Gators Online reported that Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami sit in the best spot for Rashada currently.

The next step for Florida is to quickly get him on campus, so it can start making ground up in his recruitment.

