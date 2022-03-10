Florida offers 4-star offensive tackle out of Palmetto State

Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has seen his recruitment blow up over the last couple of weeks. Ohio State, LSU and Louisville have offered him scholarships recently, and now he can add Florida to his list as coach Billy Napier and Co. offered him on March 4. Freeling is the nation’s fifth-best offensive tackle, according to the On3 Consensus rankings.

After his offer, he spoke to Gators Online and told them that offensive coordinator and line coach Rob Sale has run point for Florida so far. Freeling hasn’t talked to him much but his first impression of the former New York Giants assistant is that he’s “cool”.

Even though he hails from South Carolina, he said he still knows a good bit about Florida. Freeling said the Gators are a good football program and that they send a lot of players to the NFL.

Player development isn’t the only thing he is looking for in his recruitment. He wants to major in math and science and is looking for a school with a strong department in that area.

Freeling added that even before the offer that he wanted to visit the Swamp, but now the offer gives him extra motivation to make the trek to Gainesville. While he looks into scheduling a Florida visit, he is set to visit Clemson and Miami later this month.

